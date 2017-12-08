LG Electronics has announced an ultra-premium version of the LG V30 smartphone dubbed the 'LG Signature Edition,' exclusively for the South Korean market.

The limited-edition model marks LG's first premium smartphone launched under the 'LG Signature' sub-brand. LG has also said that it will produce only 300 units with the 'LG Signature' value and will start selling it in late December for 2 million Korean Won, which translates to about $1,800.

The major physical difference between the regular LG V30 and the 'LG Signature Edition' is that the LG Signature comes in either black or white colours. The back cover is made out of zirconium ceramic that is usually used in luxury accessories. For instance, luxury watchmaker Hublot often uses zirconium ceramic in its watches. This type of ceramic is as robust, shatterproof and scratch resistant as a diamond.

If that doesn't sound exclusive enough, LG is also throwing in a lot of customization options to make the LG Signature Edition truly one-of-a-kind, like getting the buyers name or signature laser-inscribed onto the stunning ceramic back. The buyer also gets special after-sales service.

In terms of the specs, the 'LG Signature' features almost the same specs as the regular LG V30 or V30+ except it comes with higher internal storage and Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The LG Signature boasts the same 6-inch Full Vision P-OLED display with QHD+ (1440 x 2880 pixels) resolution that is seen on the LG V30 and the V30+. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and comes mated to 6GB of RAM.

But unlike the LG V30 and V30+ which come with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage respectively, the LG Signature packs 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by another 256GB via a microSD card.

The camera setup too remains unchanged. The premium handset features a 16MP+13MP rear camera setup with f/1.6 aperture and OIS and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology.

The LG Signature will start selling in South Korea late December.