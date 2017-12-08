If you wish to see the world's most expensive painting Salvator Mundi, created by great painter Leonardo da Vinci, well you can do that now. The mesmerising artwork is coming to Louvre Abu Dhabi museum which was recently opened in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced that it will display da Vinci's famous painting called Salvator Mundi or Saviour of the World. It is a 500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ which was sold for $450 million at an auction last month.

The new owner of Salvator Mundi painting was kept anonymous when it was sold for a record $450.3 million at a Christie's auction in New York on 15 November this year but reports have claimed that it's none other than Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman who bought it.

The artwork was previously owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev who bought it for $127.5 million in 2013.

Salvator Mundi is the most expensive work of art till date. It is followed by Willem De Kooning's Interchange which was sold for $300 million, The Card Players by Paul Gauguin ($274 million), When Will You Marry? by Paul Gauguin ($263 million), and Number 17A by Jackson Pollock ($200 million).

Surprisingly, there is controversy around this artwork with several experts alleging that it may not be a painting of da Vinci but there is no substance to the claim.

Leonardo da Vinci is one of the greatest painters of all time and is called the father of palaeontology, ichnology and architecture. He is known for his works like the Mona Lisa, The Last Supper and the Vitruvian Man.