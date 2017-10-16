There has been a lot of anticipation among fans ever since the ace director Rajkumar Hirani announced his dream project of making a biopic on the life of his dear friend Sanjay Dutt. And while it is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor's look as Sanjay Dutt has been kept under wraps, there have been several leaks from the sets that further raised the expectations among the fans.

And now even before the makers could release the movie's first look, we have already got a glimpse of the first poster of Sanjay Dutt's film.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was snapped on the sets where he was seen sporting long locks and has beefed up his body to fit into the role. Ranbir's uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt from his earlier days, without a doubt, took the internet by storm.

However, a well-kept secret is that Ranbir Kapoor will be donning 6 different looks throughout the film marking different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life and Hirani is leaving no stone unturned to bring it all to the silver screen.

Recently, the makers of the film announced the title of the film — 'Sanju' — which will explore Sanjay's life that is very interesting, fascinating yet a tragic life full of ups and downs.

While the shooting of the film is going on a full swing, Sanjay Dutt's diehard fans decided to treat the audiences with their fan-made poster which is now viral on the social media platforms.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting Sanjay Dutt's old look when he waved to his fans after completing his 5 years of sentence in Yerwada jail. You can easily figure out that the image has been morphed but we can understand how excited the fans are about the film.

In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor will don Sanjay Dutt's looks from the ones in his movies like Rocky and Khalnayak to the ones when he was in prison, and a few others.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's biopic also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Tabu as herself. Also, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal are part of the cast. The movie is slated to release on March 30, 2018.