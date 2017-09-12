The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale left viewers terrified as many plot twists took place in the last episode, including a few deaths of some fan-favourite characters, such as Tormund.

Hence, this is the perfect moment to dribble some spoilers about the upcoming and last season of HBO's fantasy drama.

GoT cast members have reportedly begun to arrive in Belfast, where most of the filming of the HBO series has been done. However, the filming for the last season might not even begin till October.

Recently a set photo captured by some enterprising individual at the Titanic Studios has made its way online — the Game of Thrones fansite Los Siete Reinos, to be exact. The photo shows a Dothraki hut, which is often seen on the show, being kept outside the soundstage.

A hut at Titantic Studios, where they're filming Game of Thrones. From Los Siete Reinos: https://t.co/jiB6RkOKmR pic.twitter.com/t2ZpP9orlk — Crown_For_A_King (@Crown_ForAKing) September 8, 2017

So, does it hint at more Dothraki involvement in Season 8 of Game of Thrones? Do the Dothraki — who follow the command of Daenerys — play a pivotal role in Season 8?

The seventh season ended with one of Daenerys' undead dragon Viserion blowing icy fire which led to the devastation of the 500-year-old wall in the north. And, Tormund is also likely dead, but it was was not confirmed in the penultimate season finale.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to be aired at the end of 2018. The filming for the final season may have been delayed due to the bad weather.