Just a few hours ago, we saw a leaked image of an Amazon promo which suggested that the OnePlus 5T will be exclusively sold by Amazon when it launches on November 16. And now, hands-on images claiming to be that of the much-awaited smartphone have just popped up on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The leaked images reveal the smartphone's front and back design. The first image is a shot showing the front of the phone. Like the previous leaks and rumours, the image suggests that the phone will come with minimal bezels upfront.

The image shows that the top and bottom bezels have been reduced significantly, which suggest the OnePlus 5T may not come with a physical home button like its predecessor. The second image shows a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. It further clarifies the home button mystery (the OnePlus 5 had the fingerprint reader housed in the home button).

Furthermore, the fingerprint scanner down at the back is shown to have a square shape which matched the company's logo positioned right below it. Apart from that the dual-camera setup hasn't been changed from the OnePlus 5.

There have been reports that the OnePlus 5T will feature a similar design to the newly-launched Oppo F5. And from what we have seen so far, the rumours seem to be true as the OnePlus 5T features a similar fingerprint sensor positioning (above the logo), antenna lines that are now pushed to the edges, and a dual camera setup on the top left side. Both the smartphones would look identical when placed side by side.

The yet-to-be-launched smartphone is expected to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display that will most likely be a 6-inch screen with 2160x1920 pixels resolution. Other hardware specs, including the processor and storage, are expected to be the same as that of the OnePlus 5.

The leaked images aside, OnePlus founders Carl Pei and Pete Lau have been tweeting images that could possibly have been shot on the upcoming OnePlus 5T.

A quick rundown on what we know so far about the OnePlus 5T