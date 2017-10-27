Just a few hours ago, we saw a leaked image of an Amazon promo which suggested that the OnePlus 5T will be exclusively sold by Amazon when it launches on November 16. And now, hands-on images claiming to be that of the much-awaited smartphone have just popped up on Chinese social media site Weibo.
The leaked images reveal the smartphone's front and back design. The first image is a shot showing the front of the phone. Like the previous leaks and rumours, the image suggests that the phone will come with minimal bezels upfront.
The image shows that the top and bottom bezels have been reduced significantly, which suggest the OnePlus 5T may not come with a physical home button like its predecessor. The second image shows a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. It further clarifies the home button mystery (the OnePlus 5 had the fingerprint reader housed in the home button).
Furthermore, the fingerprint scanner down at the back is shown to have a square shape which matched the company's logo positioned right below it. Apart from that the dual-camera setup hasn't been changed from the OnePlus 5.
There have been reports that the OnePlus 5T will feature a similar design to the newly-launched Oppo F5. And from what we have seen so far, the rumours seem to be true as the OnePlus 5T features a similar fingerprint sensor positioning (above the logo), antenna lines that are now pushed to the edges, and a dual camera setup on the top left side. Both the smartphones would look identical when placed side by side.
The yet-to-be-launched smartphone is expected to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display that will most likely be a 6-inch screen with 2160x1920 pixels resolution. Other hardware specs, including the processor and storage, are expected to be the same as that of the OnePlus 5.
The leaked images aside, OnePlus founders Carl Pei and Pete Lau have been tweeting images that could possibly have been shot on the upcoming OnePlus 5T.
A quick rundown on what we know so far about the OnePlus 5T
- The OnePlus 5T will be quite similar to the OnePlus 5 in terms of hardware (expect for the screen and back mounted fingerprint reader). It will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that powers the OnePlus 5 too.
- The OnePlus 5T will most likely feature a 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1920 resolution.
- The smartphone will likely be offered in the same two configurations as the OnePlus 5 -- a 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and another 8GB RAM variant with 128GB onboard storage.
- We can expect a significant bump in the megapixel count for the rear dual-cameras. The OnePlus 5T might sport a pair of 20MP sensors, as per a recent AnTuTu benchmark listing.
- The front-facing selfie camera could also be bumped up to a 20MP shooter, up from the 16MP unit on the OnePlus 5.
- The smartphone is expected to run the latest Oxygen OS based on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS flavour on top. However, like the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T will also come with a clean UI with an almost stock Android experience.
- Finally, let's talk about the pricing. Considering that the OnePlus 5 64GB was launched at a launch price of Rs 32,999 in India, expect the OnePlus 5T to be priced slightly higher than its predecessor.
- Based on a recent listing of the OnePlus 5T on Oppo Mart, the 64GB variant could carry a $549 (approx Rs 35,500) price tag, and the 128GB variant would cost around $649 (approx Rs 42,000), which makes it OnePlus' most expensive smartphone yet.