Not many are aware of Anupriya Goenka, who grabbed many eyeballs when she starred in the first Indian lesbian ad on YouTube, which was shot for an online shopping website in 2015.

The lady, who had played small roles in many movies, has come a long way and was recently seen in Salman Khan's latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, which has been doing enviable business at the box office. She is playing a nurse and leaves a lasting impression with her sheer talent.

The actress will now be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, the release date of which is yet to be announced.

She plays Rani Nagmati, first wife of Shahid Kapoor's character Maharawal Ratan Singh in the period drama and even features in the song Ghoomar.

In the song Ghoomar, a Rani (queen), wearing heavily embellished saree, is seen watching Rani Padmavati's dance in the courtyard, while Maharawal Ratan Singh watches from a chamber in the fort.

If reports are anything to go by, Rani Nagmati and Rani Padmavati didn't get along too well. But they performed Jauhar together after Alauddin Khilji attacked the kingdom of Chittorgarh.

Padmavati is Anupriya's first big project and expressing her gratitude to the director for giving her the chance of portraying the character of Rani Nagmati, she wrote on Instagram: "Feeling so so blessed and overwhelmed sharing this. Really blessed to have got an opportunity to essay #Nagmati and to be a part of this film, which is so close to my heart. Having learnt so much from the genius #Sanjayleelabhansali, working with a super talented cast and crew.. can never thank Sanjay sir, Deepika, Shahid, Sudeep Chatterjee, Abhiruchi, Doyel Hargunaney Shruti Mahajan and many others, enough, for making this experience so special for me and for supporting me and teaching me so much along the way," she wrote on Instagram.