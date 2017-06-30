Do you remember the photos that surfaced online said to be that of the first "Pambu" (snake - a word used to denote drunkard in Malayalam), who travelled in Kochi Metro recently? Many even shared the photo mocking, abusing and criticising the man for passing out in the public transit by occupying the space of at least three people. The photo soon went viral for his "misbehaviour", and he became a victim of online abuse.

However, after the reporter of Manorama News traced the man, people who mercilessly trolled him felt guilty for reacting in such manner without realising his health condition.

Eldho, a native of Kidangoor in Angamaly is a speech and hearing impaired man who was returning to his home after meeting his brother, who was in a critical condition admitted to the general hospital in Kochi. He was frustrated and tired. So, when his son had compelled him to ride in the newly-launched Metro train, Eldho agreed and later, had lied down to rest.

For many Eldho's actions might no be totally justifiable even now, nevertheless, Kochi Metro MD Elias George IAS handed over a free metro card worth Rs 2,000 for all the insulting comments he had to face over the viral image.

After the truth behind the viral photo was revealed, Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban had even apologised for the mistake on behalf of everyone who shared the image. He had also requested netizens not to make insulting comments on others without knowing their physical and mental condition and warned that something similar can also happen in everyone's life.

Here are the photos of Kochi Metro offering free ride for Eldho:

