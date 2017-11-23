Kerala has always been proactive when it comes to pushing reforms for the development of transgenders. From offering jobs at the Kochi Metro to conducting fashion shows and sports meet for the disdained community, the south Indian state has won accolades from all over the country.

Now, a famous college in Kerala went ahead and introduced a Communicative English course for the transgender community. St Teresa's College in Kochi has been offering the course from November 18. Over 25 members of the community have been attending the classes with an aim to improve their communication skills.

"After understanding their needs, we proposed to start a skill development course for them. Each person has to pay a nominal fee of Rs 600," said Dr Sajitha J Kurup, Head of Department (Sociology).

The decision to introduce the course was taken following the study conducted by the sociology department of the institution that found a majority of transgenders in the society are dropouts from schools due to discrimination or sexual abuse.

The classes will be held on Saturdays for three hours. An examination will be conducted at the end of the course and the students will be given a certificate as well.

St Teresa's College also conducted a fashion show with transgender models, who were the participants of Queen of Dhwayah 2017, which was Kerala's first beauty pageant for transgender women in the state.