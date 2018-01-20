Karbonn is a known Indian smartphone brand popular for its wide range of affordable smartphones. But one of the company's budget handsets just got a sweet deal as a part of Flipkart's Republic Day Sale and Airtel's "Mera Pehla Smartphone" cashback scheme.

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo is bundled with a limited period offer on Flipkart during its three days sale period starting from January 21, 2018. The handset is originally priced at Rs 7,490, but Flipkart and Airtel together drop this to an effective price of just Rs 2,999.

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo gets a Rs 2,491 discount from Flipkart and a Rs 2,000 cashback from Airtel as a part of its ongoing scheme. Buyers of the phone get Rs 2,000 cashback from Airtel, but they'll need to be eligible for that over a period of 36 months.

Once you buy the Titanium Jumbo, Airtel users must recharge their numbers for worth Rs 3,500 in the first 18 months to get Rs 500 cashback and continue to recharge worth Rs 3,500 for the next 18 months to get additional Rs 1,500 cashback.

If you're thinking if the Rs 2,999 price tag is worth buying, there are definitely some worthy highlights

Firstly, Karbonn Titanium Jumbo features a massive 4,000mAh battery, which can give a long-lasting battery life to its users. The handset sports a pretty standard design with full-touch display and navigation button on the bottom bezels. There's a 5-inch HD IPS display, a 13MP rear-facing snapper and an 8MP front shooter with LED flash.

Under the hood, the Karbonn smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage with the option to add more via microSD card. With these specs, this smartphone certainly appeals the budget-conscious shoppers.

"We, at Karbonn, are committed to bring the next billion feature phone users into smartphone telephony. By providing a full-fledged 4G smartphone at an effective price of a feature phone, just proves that we are trying to head forward on the path of a 'Digital India' where all of us can have an access to information in a snap of a finger. We are delighted to partner with Flipkart to fulfil our vision of promoting relevant technology to Indian users at a price and device specifications like never before," Shashin Devsare, Executive Director at Karbonn Mobiles, said in a statement.

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo comes in two colours - Black and Champagne - and it supports OTG connections, dual SIM cards and 4G VoLTE.