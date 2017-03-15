The year 2017 has already witnessed several weddings of television celebrities and the latest one to join the bandwagon is Aakash Talwar.

Read: Kavita Kaushik ties the knot with Ronnit in the Himalayas; check out pictures from Haldi ceremony

According to a Telly Chakkar report, Aakash is set to marry his girlfriend, Nidha Bhat, in July this year. The report said the duo met during a shoot and realised their love for each other once the project got over.

"I am really lucky to have found my partner in Nidha. She is a great soul and has brought a lot of happiness and positivity in my life. Since she is also an actor, it has become much easier for us to understand and ably support each other. I am lucky to have found her and we both are looking forward to living our 'married life' ahead," Aakash told the website.

Aakash is best remembered for his role as Varun in popular youth centric TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which starred Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor. He also played the lead role in Mastaangi and had been part of Colors' show Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

This year, popular TV actress Kavita Kaushik, Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Mandana Karimi, Ginnie Virdi of Udaan fame, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress Somya Seth, Ishqbaaaz actresses Shireena Sambyal and Navina Bole, Nagarjun - Ek Yoddha actress Pooja Banerjee surprised their fans with their wedding news.