Attention Superman lovers!

Superman actor Henry Cavill has been casted alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 6. The Man of Steel actor will play a crucial role in the Mission Impossible sequel and boy, twitterrati is going berserk over the news.

The official announcement was made by Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram. The director dropped the news on the photo sharing platform on Thursday.

McQuarrie posted a picture of himself against a breathtaking background captioned: "Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure."

Responding to the offer, Cavill commented on the picture and the duo had a conversation on the platform that went something like this:

@henrycavill excellent. Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?" @christophermcquarrie only if I get to fly for real."

@henrycavill I do believe I specified practical stunts. You in?"

Henry Cavill: Oh ok.....I'm in!" Cavill replied.

The director then capped off the convo ina Mission:Impossible-esque fashion.

"@henrycavill Outstanding. Welcome aboard. Your social media account will self destruct in 5 seconds."

The director had earlier mentioned that the film will have some mind boggling stunts. Now, it is clear that Cruise will not be the only one who will blow away the viewers. While details on his role are still tightly guarded, sources of Variety said Cavill would play a right hand to Cruise's head. Alec Baldwin played the role of Cruise's boss in "Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation", but there's no official word on his return. There are also speculations that Cavill could play an evil villain spy plotting against Cruise.

Earlier McQuarrie delved into the plot line explaining that he will be focusing on Ethan Hunt's personal life as he felt the previous five stories reveal minimal details about the lead character. "I've seen five of these movies and I don't know who Ethan Hunt is. One movie sort of dealt with his personal life; the other movies are about people speculating what's really going on in Ethan's head. I want to know who Ethan is in this movie, I want an emotional journey for this character, and Tom really embraced it," he said.

McQuarrie returns as the writer-director for the Impossible series. Apart from Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jeremy Renner will play key roles. McQuarrie, Cruise, Don Granger, JJ Abrams and Skydance Production's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg will produce the movie. Paramount will distribute the film in theatres from July 27, 2018. The film will start shooting on April 10 in Paris.