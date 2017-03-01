The 2017 version of the compass will be launched in Jeep's home market in the USA soon. For US customers, FCA has also introduced more than 90 authentic Mopar accessories for customisation. The company has released a picture of Mopar kitted-up Compass that adds a lot of flavor to the SUVs stance.

For the uninitiated, Mopar is an organisation within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles which focuses on parts, service and customer care. The thrust of the brand is to provide aftermarket and performance products for FCA products.

A few of the Mopar accessories available for the 2017 Jeep Compass include rock rails for protection from off-road obstacles, 18-inch cast aluminium wheels painted high-gloss granite crystal, roof rack cross rails, roof cargo basket, molded cargo tray, door sill guards, special floor mats, side window air deflector and splash guards. Mopar also provides Bright pedal kit and exterior graphics that comes with a black hood and black swoosh bodyside graphic.

Unlike other third party accessories, Mopar accessories are designed and engineered together with the original design of the vehicle to deliver a perfect fit and finish according to the company. The accessories are also offered with warranty and are built according to factory-authorised specifications.