You wouldn't want to miss the chance of visiting the hotel ProPILOT Park Ryokan located outside of Tokyo, if not for anything else then for its self-driving slippers. The slippers at the hotel are powered by Nissan's new autonomous self-driving technology that helps them drive up to you just at the push of a button.

Also read: Renault Kwid electric version ready to roll, confirmed for India launch

The hotel, located in the resort town of Hakone, is renowned for its view of Mount Fuji. The new technology installed at the hotel will help the slippers park themselves at the entrance so guests can use them upon arrival.

Each slipper has two small wheels, one motor and sensors that can help them park themselves in the designated spots after usage. Apart from the slippers, the hotel has cushions, furniture and even television remotes equipped with the same technology.

Also known as Nissan's ProPilot Park technology, this new system has been used in the company's latest version of the all-battery electric Leaf vehicle. The high-tech sensors and cameras help the car locate and come back to their specific parking spot without a driver.

A simpler version of the same technology has been installed at the hotel. Selected guests will be able to enjoy this new technology from March 2018.

Also read: Upcoming electric cars that could define your future mode of transport: Tata Tigor EV, Tiago, Renault Kwid, KUV100 and more

"The self-parking slippers are meant to raise awareness of automated driving technologies and their potential non-driving applications," a Nissan spokesperson told Reuters.

Top automobile brands are coming up with the self-driving technology. Nissan plans to release the cars equipped with such technology in the market by 2020.