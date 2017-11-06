The heavily guarded secret of the iconic two-wheeler maker has just been spilled. Hours before the the global unveiling, the Chennai-based company's "twins", which it kept under wraps for the grand premiere, have been revealed in full glory. These 650cc new generation models, we should say, are real head-turners.

Royal Enfield unveiled its first modern twin-cylinder engine at its new Technology Centre in Leicestershire, England on Sunday. And it was all set to reveal two bike models to be powered by this new engine at EICMA show in Milan on Tuesday (November 7) at 8.30 IST. However, ahead of the global debut, the twins were spotted at the company'sTechnical Center in the UK.

Multiple reports claim that one among the twins will be a café racer model and the other a modern classic. The new image validates the rumours. The modern classic is believed to get the name Interceptor. Though the motorcycle spotted does not have any badging, it does have the Triumph Bonneville kind of classic design.

The engine fitted on the motorcycle is the same unit which Royal Enfield unveiled on Sunday. It is a four-stroke, single overhead cam, air-cooled, 648cc parallel-twin cylinder engine developed jointly by Royal Enfield's UK Technology Centre and Chennai teams. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The new engine has an output capability of 47bhp at 7,100rpm and 52Nm torque at 4,000rpm. The twin pipes and the cooling fins on the classic air-cooled engine render it a great appeal.

Squint eyes can also spot black coloured Royal Enfield Continental GT in the picture. Take a closer look and one can find twin exhaust and that makes it clear that it is fitted with the new 650cc mill. This should be the second motorcycle the Royal Enfield is set to unveil at EICMA show on Tuesday.

Both the new models with 650cc mill will be unveiled as pre-production prototypes at the EICMA show. Royal Enfield aims to launch production version by April 2018. Though there is no official confirmation, India seems to be one of the first markets to get these new bikes.