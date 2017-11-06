This piece of news will leave you surprised.

Bollywood actress Shenaz Treasurywala, who is best known for her roles in Delhi Belly and Ishq Vishk, has auditioned for a role in the spin-off of popular Hollywood TV series Suits.

It has been reported that Suits is all set to introduce a spin-off on one of the most loved characters, Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres.

It should be mentioned that Shenaz is not new to Hollywood. She has worked on several projects in the west.

Earlier in an interview with Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Shenaz had said she has had played small roles in many Hollywood shows but has no publicity machine working around her. She was also a part of the popular Netflix show – Brown Nation.

"I've not been in India for the past seven years. I've been working in American shows and films. I currently even have one on Netflix. It's called 'Brown Nation'. I started doing American films and TV before Priyanka, but of course, I do small roles in big films and I don't have the publicity machine working around me. I have been working in Brown Nation, Nightly Show, One Life To Live, Gentlemen, The Big Sick," she had said.

In Bollywood, Shenaz will next be seen in Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakandi.