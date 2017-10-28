This is how diamond rings are made

Meet Stephen Barnard, a 65-year-old Londoner who has been making jewellery for over 50 years. After leaving school at the age of 15, he joined an apprenticeship at Hatton Garden, the epicentre of Londons jewellery trade since medieval times. Barnard now heads a team of jewellers for 77 Daiamonds, an online and in-store diamond retailer based in Mayfair. IBTimes UK visited his workshop to find out the intricate process of how diamond rings are made.