Apple iPhone X is only a day from going on sale in India and other major countries, and there's news of a new smartphone that looks just like Apple's redesigned flagship. In a surprising leak, the new bezel-free, high-end smartphone is coming from a company you least expected.

TP-Link – a company mainly known for its routers and networking solutions – is making a run for the popular demand in premium smartphone segment led by giants like Samsung, Apple, and many others. In case you haven't heard (we won't judge you), TP-Link is known to make entry-level and mid-range smartphones from time to time, but this is the first time the company is going for a premium device.

Rumours are rife about one specific smartphone, yet to be named, which is going to have a bezel-less display like the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S8+. According to a Ukranian paper Tehnot, TP-Link's new smartphone has no intention of leaving any stone unturned with its upcoming smartphone.

Surprisingly the international publication got its hands on the official-looking renders of the device, hinting at a sooner than a later launch. The handset shows an 18:9 aspect ratio screen with virtually no bezels on the sides and extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom.

As expected there is no place for the home button on the front, so the TP-Link smartphone will place the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device. Like many flagships, the new smartphone will also have dual cameras at the back, which the report suggests will be a combination of 16MP+20MP sensors with 2x optical zoom.

On the front, the TP-Link smartphone is said to feature a 16MP selfie snapper, which doesn't seem to leave users disappointed. Under the hood, the upcoming flagship is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 6GB RAM among other premium specs.

Many details such as the battery size, software, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port are yet to be revealed, which we expect to be announced with the handset. This new smartphone suggests a drastic shift in TP-Link's smartphone strategy. Does it mean there's a new player to give incumbents a run for their money? We'll only find out when we see the smartphone make its entry into the competitive market.