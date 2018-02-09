In India, no sport enjoys a fan base as huge as cricket, and is more of a religion than just a sport. But here's one man who opted golf, which is assumed as a rich man's game, and turned it into gold. Today on Biz Talk we have Dhruv Verma, CEO of GolfLan in conversation with IBTimes Executive Editor Danish Manzoor.

Before starting GolfLan, Dhruv was a banker and it was a tough call for him to quit the safe and secure job. "Every month my bank account was getting credited with a good amount of salary and it was really tough for me to leave that comfort zone and start doing something like this," he said. However, a game of golf with his investors in UK intrigued him. Dhruv recalls, "I was working in UK with a bank and there we used to get golfing allowance, so that we can spend some quality time with our clients while playing golf. That is how I got stuck with golf."

After some time, he came back to India. One day, he planned to go for a movie. As there was still a lot of time for the movie, he thought to himself, "let's have a game of golf". He tried searching for it online but to his utter surprise he was unable to find one. "I called up a few golf courses in Delhi and asked them to book a session for me, to my surprise they did not had anything online and replied that they have written my name on a register and will get back to me if a free session will be available," Dhruv said.

Intrigued by this, he called up few golf courses in UK where he used to play and it was the same condition even there. From there on, he got a cue on how to turn this thing into a business model. He says, "For me it was really surprising to see that a country such as India which is booming in technology, does not have anything online related to golf. I did a research on 80 golf courses in India alone and there was nothing online. The idea of bringing golf to an online platform was really exciting to me and hence I started working on it."

But as they say, building a business from scratch is not easy at all. The same happened with Dhruv. He had to suffer a lot in the initial stage. He recalls, "Trust me, leaving a permanent job and going on with a start-up is never easy. After like four months my savings were finished, I had to sell my wife's jewellery and credit cards bills and EMIs started building up. But, I had a strong will to go ahead with it and that is what finally paid off."

His company is headquartered in New Delhi and has branches in Dubai, Singapore and South Africa and in this coming March, he is going to open a branch in America as well.

So how difficult is it for him to work with people of different ethnicity on such a large scale? He says, "We were always open to change because if we would have thought that we are an Indian company and we wouldn't change then this would not have worked for us."

He also adds that the study which he has conducted suggests him that this a $60 billion market and if he can capitalise on the new technology then he can turn it around really.