Samsung and LG took the flagship smartphone designs to a new level by disrupting the standard aspect ratio of the displays and adopting the new 18:9 ratio. This strategy worked wonders as LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 series were praised for their looks. But to own one of these new phones, one had to shell out a generous amount, so Indian smartphone brand Micromax is working on a cure.

If looks matter to you, then it's best to wait till August 22, when Micromax is planning to unveil a new smartphone series called Canvas Infinity. The press invites sent to the media pretty much confirm the unusual aspect ratio of 18:9 for its new phones, making Micromax the first Indian brand to do so.

The invite says, "Let's put a number to infinity" and also includes an image of the phone, which confirms the bezel-less design. The top and bottom bezels have also been trimmed and the sides are practically bezel-free.

Other details regarding the phone are a mystery, but an earlier leak of the Canvas Infinity placed next to a Samsung Galaxy S8 showed a much squarer design. The handset will feature a microUSB slot at the bottom and is said to feature a 5.7-inch display.

According to India Today, the Canvas Infinity will be placed in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price category, where it will compete against the likes of Xiaomi and OnePlus. The handset will sport a Snapdragon processor, but the exact chipset model is yet to be determined.

With the new design and affordable price tag, Micromax Canvas Infinite will serve as an alternative to Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, which cost 57,900 and Rs 37,789 respectively.

Micromax has been facing stiff competition from Chinese OEMs, such as OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and others. As of Q4 2016, the company had a market share of 10 percent, which marked a steep plunge from 30 percent a year ago, according to IDC. It remains to be seen how the new Canvas series will help regain its lost position in India.