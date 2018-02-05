In a huge achievement, the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport became the world's busiest single-runway airport.

Inching closer to the milestone of 1,000 flights in a day, the Mumbai airport set a world record of handling 980 arrivals and take-offs in one day on January 20. This means nearly one flight every minute.

With the new number, the Mumbai Airport breaks its own previous record set on December 6, 2017. Check out the previous records set by Mumbai International Airport:

• In May 2017, the Mumbai airport set a record by handling 837 flights in a day.

• On November 24, 2017, the Mumbai Airport handled 969 take-offs and landings in a day.

• On December 6, 2017, the Mumbai Airport handled 974 flights in a day.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport situated in India's financial capital has been known for being one of the busiest airports in the world.

Work on a second airport proposed in Mumbai — the Navi Mumbai Airport — is underway. Almost all major cities have more than one airport with multiple runways. The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has two runways but only one can be operated at a time.

At present, due to maintenance work on the main runway, the Mumbai Airport will face delays until February 17 between 10 am and 5 pm. Till then, the secondary runway with low capacity is being used for take-offs and landings.

According to an OAG Aviation report, the Mumbai-Delhi air route was the third-busiest domestic air route in the world in 2017.