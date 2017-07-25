Bollywood ex lovers, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, seem to be getting closer because of Tiger Zinda Hai, their upcoming movie. After their PDA moments at IIFA 2017, reports state that Salman is behaving like an over protective ex boyfriend to Katrina.

A source told Bollywood Life that Salman said no to Kat when she wanted to perform an intense deep-sea diving stunt in Tiger Zinda Hai. Reports state that while Katrina wants to do the daredevil stunt by herself, Salman wants her to opt for a body double because he is concerned she might get hurt.

Although it is sweet of him to think about her security, but Katrina is grown enough to make her own decisions. The Chikni Chameli actress has already given us a glimpse of what she can do on water when she went surfing in Morocco recently.

Juding by the clip, it does not look like Salman has to worry about her performing the stunts. She looked like a pro in the video.

A few days ago, Salman-Katrina made headlines during IIFA 2017. One of the highlights of the events was the duo and their PDA moments from the first day's press conference. Salman did not leave Kat's side for a second.

The interactive session was attended by several actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher. But all eyes were on ex-lovers Salman and Katrina.

The Tubelight actor celebrated his ex-girlfriend's birthday and sang for her. On day 1, Salman was seen struggling to keep up with the IIFA schedule, when he said: "I am very bad with dates. The only date I remember is Katrina's birthday." Is something brewing between the ex-love birds?

First time surfing in Essaouira ??‍♀️ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Surfs up ..... @explorawatersports A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Are these PDA moments for their upcoming movie promotion or do they really plan to get back together? The way the two look at each other is not how two friends do. What do you think? Share your views in the comment box below.