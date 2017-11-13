One of the comedy movie series, Dhamaal, has tickled our funny bones with its previous two instalments. Now, it's coming with the third one – Total Dhamaal – which will feature an iconic on-screen couple.

The Indra Kumar directorial, Total Dhamaal, already features big actors like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Ashish Choudhary and Riteish Deshmukh. The other two superstars are the popular on-screen jodi of 90s -- Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

"Yes, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai," director Indra Kumar told Mumbai Mirror.

Anil and Madhuri will reunite on the silver screen after 17 years as their last film together was Pukar (2000). The filmmaker and Madhuri have also worked together in Dil Beta and Raja.

Madhuri is said to be Indra's lucky mascot. "I approached her a couple of months ago and the script worked its dhamaal on her and everybody else," Indra Kumar said.

"This film is essentially a comedy so don't expect any 'Dhak Dhak' but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream," the filmmaker told Mirror.

It looks like Dhamaal 3 will be quite big as the filmmaker has roped in talented actors in the movie. Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi's pair will be seen once again in this movie after Golmaal Again.

When quizzed if the film will have a Diwali release next year, the director said: "The final decision on the release date will be taken by the studio we tie up with but it would be great to have a dhamaal Diwali next year."