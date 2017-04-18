Matthew Herrick, a 32-year-old New York-based actor, tried to find some luck in his love life with the help of Grindr – a gay dating app. But the experience so far has been nothing short of a nightmare. Matthew has also taken the decision to sue the app after more than a thousand men landed up at his residence and work place looking for sex.

It was after Matthew recently found out that his ex partner has created fake profiles on the app using his photos.

Matthew had met his former partner through the app in 2015. In the fake profiles, the accused also added Matthew's personal details and made false claims about him being HIV positive, a Daily Mail report revealed.

The worst thing this ex-lover did was inviting random men expecting sex to Matthew's home as well as the restaurant where he works.

This action by his ex turned his life into a nightmare! Matthew was visited by unknown men at his work place and home, who threatened to rape and kill him.

He even revealed that in January, his roommate confronted the man in the hallway of his New York apartment and told him he was calling police. The man then 'lunged' at him, began wrestling him and took his phone, as reported by TMZ.

Matthew complained about these dangerous instances to the app around 50 times since October 2016, but no steps were taken by the company to help him out and stop this from happening. Hence, the 32-year-old is suing the app.

"My entire life has been stolen from me. My privacy has been taken from me. I'm humiliated daily. It's a living hell," Mathew was quoted as saying by Wired.

Terrified and disturbed by all these happenings, Matthew even posted this note on his Twitter account:

After more than a thousand unknown men landed up at his residence and work place looking for sex, Matthew took the decision to sue the dating app.

"He feels being in a constant state of hyper-vigilance, afraid that Grindr has been used to incite or seduce the wrong person -- somebody who will make good on threats to attack or rape [me]," according to a report TMZ report.

Grindr doesn't permit impersonation according to the terms of service, but it's still not known if the app can track down the culprit behind this felony.

"[Grindr is] committed to creating a safe environment through a system of digital and human screening tools, while also encouraging users to report suspicious and threatening activities," a Grindr official told CNN.

"While we are constantly improving upon this process, it is important to remember that Grindr is an open platform. Grindr cooperates with law enforcement on a regular basis and does not condone abusive or violent behaviour," it added.