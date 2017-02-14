When Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan posted "I have a surprise for you guys in a few minutes. Can anyone guess?" Little did the audience know what the surprise would be. The Kaabil actor has now shared the trailer of the upcoming multi-lingual movie Veeram, starring Kunal Kapoor and Divinaa Thackur.

"Here's presenting the trailer of filmmaker Jayaraj's epic historical drama - Veeram starring Kunal Kapoor [sic]," Hrithik posted, while sharing the trailer using Facebook's new feature called crossposting. Interestingly, the Bollywood star has shared the Malayalam trailer of the upcoming historical epic drama, which is the directorial venture of Jayaraj.

Recently, the teaser of megastar Mammootty's The Great Father was also released using the Facebook feature in an attempt to reach more netizens. The two-minute-13-second video has already been watched more than 78,000 times within 45 minutes of its release. Meanwhile, this promotional tactic is expected to work well for Veeram as the teaser of Mammootty-starrer has been viewed over 5.9 million times within four days of hitting the cyber space. What is crossposting? Read to know about it

Veeram, which also stars Shivajith Nambiar, Himarsha Venkatsamy and Satheesh Menon in main roles, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's popular play Macbeth and is also inspired from the Northern Ballads of Malabar region in Kerala. The movie was selected as the opening film for the BRICS festival, and the first-look poster of Kunal, had received positive response from movie aficionados.

The fifth film in Jayaraj's Navarasa series, Veeram, which is simultaneously made in Malayalam, Hindi, and in English with the same title, has been scheduled to hit the screens on February 24.

Watch the trailer of Veeram here: