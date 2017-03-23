Your dream of owning an Apple iPhone 7 or any iPhone handset for that matter could turn into a nightmare after the initial hysteria because all smartphones come with their own limitations, mainly because of space constraint and design, despite dozens of cool features and latest technology available in the market. There won't be a perfect smartphone because technology keeps evolving, but one can certainly enhance the experience tremendously, perhaps even close to perfection.

The fact is a few gadgets and accessories can transform your iPhone into a dream device. It may get a little bulky, but you won't regret for the experience you get in return. Here are five ways to change your smartphone into an awesome one:

1) Lens: iPhone 7 camera may be one of the best seen in a smartphone, but most people won't be satisfied with its zoom, and that's the price of a sleek and slim design. However, you can surely change smartphone photography into an art by adding a lens that will enable you to take a good picture of an object from a distance. You can go for an AUKEY Ora iPhone Lens or Moment's Tele or Moment's Wide.

2) Video: If you are a vivid videographer who likes to make memories through video clips, you will want more than what your iPhone device offers. Worry not because there is technology available to let you shoot 360° photos and videos by fixing a small portable lens. You can perhaps go for Insta360 Nano 360 degree Dual lens VR Video Camera, which is compatible with iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, and 6S Plus.

3) Battery case: If there is one most common complaint that iPhone users make, it has to be its short battery life. It will drain even faster if you love taking photos and videos or glued to videos. It is not convenient to carry a power bank with you, so the best option is to get a battery case that can be fixed on the back of your iPhone. Of course it looks a little bulky, but it is the best way to fix battery issue.

4) Microphone condenser: If you are shooting a video whether it is for fun or for YouTube or for research purpose, one thing can spoil your hard work, and that one thing is noise, including wind. Here comes the need of a microphone condenser for a clear audio in your video. You can mount a Shure MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone on your handset to solve noise issue once and for all.

5) Selfie stick: Whether you like it or not, selfie stick has turned into a must-have accessory for any smartphone owner for the simple reason that it is the best way to take a photo of yourself when you are alone in a beautiful place. You also need it when you are on an outing with your friends, but no one around to take a group photo for you. Well, you need it even more if you are a vloger.

There are many other gadgets and accessories like smart charger, Bluetooth headphones and cover cases that an iPhone owner may need, but if you have a good lens, battery case, selfie stick, and microphone condenser, it should be enough to give you an awesome experience.