If you are a foodie who has been dreaming of getting your favourite food like biryani, chaat, chapathi, chicken tikka and others delivered to your doorstep with just a push of a button, that day may not be far off. A standalone app called UberEATS is coming to India soon, and its arrival will possibly change the food delivery system in the country all together.

American online transportation network company Uber is all set to bring UberEATS to India. It has the potential to change the food delivery services in India as ordering for one's favourite food will be as easy as booking an Uber cab.

"I am incredibly excited about bringing UberEATS to India. This is a significant investment, it spans multiple cities and regions, and it has the potential to change the food industry – with the push of a button – in one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world," said Allen Penn, Asia Pacific's head of UberEATS.

Powered by the same technology that makes transport mobile app Uber efficient and cost-effective, UberEATS will help consumers get their favourite food delivered to their homes on time. It is currently operating in several countries covering over 50 cities, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok and Taipei.

The app that was first tested in Santa Monica, California has seen quick expansion over the last few years.