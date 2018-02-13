We have seen BOGO deals on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and others from major US carriers, but not on the ultimate flagship iPhone X until now. AT&T is giving away free iPhone X and other iPhones through its latest "buy-one-get-one" or BOGO deal only for a limited period.

Apple products eligible for AT&T's BOGO deal are the iPhone X 64GB ($1,000), iPhone X 256GB ($1,150), iPhone 8 Plus 64GB ($800), iPhone 8 Plus 256GB ($950), iPhone 8 64GB ($700) and iPhone 8 256GB ($850). One can get a free iPhone on the purchase of any of the listed handsets provided the price doesn't exceed $1,000.

What does this mean? Well, consumers can get the iPhone 8 (all variants), iPhone 8 Plus (all variants), and iPhone X 64GB for free through AT&T's BOGO deal but the iPhone X 256GB will not be free as its price exceeds $1,000. This means consumers will have to pay $150 (the amount that the phone exceeds the $1,000 limit by) for the device.

To avail the tempting offer, buy two eligible phones on AT&T's Next installment plan and get the second device for free via bill credits. The eligible installment plans are AT&T Next (30 months up to $38.34 per month for the iPhone X, $31.67 per month for the iPhone 8 Plus, and $28.34 per month for the iPhone 8) and AT&T Next Every Year (24 months of $47.92 per month for the iPhone X, $39.59 per month for the iPhone 8 Plus and $35.42 per month for the iPhone 8). There is an activation fee of up to $45 on both plans.

You may refer to the AT&T official website for complete details of the BOGO deal.

iPhone X key specifications:

The iPhone X sports a 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED screen with 2,436x1,125 pixels (458 ppi pixel density), is powered by an A11 Bionic chipset with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor, and runs the iOS 11 operating system. It also features 3GB RAM, 64GB/256GB storage, and a 2,716mAh battery with wireless charging (works with Qi chargers) and fast-charging technology.

In terms of camera, the handset has a dual 12MP (f/1.8 aperture, 28mm) + 12MP (f/2.4 aperture, 52mm) main camera with OIS, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom and quad-LED dual-tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture and 32mm lens.

iPhone 8 key specifications:

It sports a 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD with 750x1,334 pixels and 16:9 ratio (326 ppi density), is powered by an A11 chipset, runs the iOS 11 operating system (upgradable to iOS 11.2), and comes packed with 2GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage. It also features a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 28mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS and quad-LED dual-tone flash, a 7MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 1,821mAh battery with fast-charging technology.

iPhone 8 Plus key specifications:

The device has a 5.5-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels and 16:9 ratio (401 ppi density), an A11 chipset, the iOS 11 operating system (upgradable to iOS 11.2), 3GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, it has dual 12MP (f/1.8 aperture, 28mm, OIS) + 12MP (f/2.8 aperture, 57mm) main cameras with phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom and a quad-LED dual-tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture and 32mm lens. It also houses a 2,691mAh battery with fast-charging technology.