Are you one of those who wish to have a secret folder on your smartphone – one that can't be accessed by others even if the device is in unlock mode? If the answer is yes, and if you are using Samsung Galaxy S7, you can make your wish come true. The new feature has finally come to the device.

Samsung has introduced Secure Folder in Galaxy Note 7 that was discontinued. It had confirmed that the feature would be made available to Galaxy S7 after the release of Android 7.0 Nougat. Now that the new firmware has been officially rolled out to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, the Secure Folder app has surfaced.

It appears like the South Korean technology giant is yet to release the Secure Folder app to the public as it hasn't made it to Google Play Store and Galaxy Apps, but it is available online. The Secure Folder app is now available for download on SamMobile's APK page (Link provided below). But only Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge that run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system can use this feature.

The Secure Folder app offers the users the option to store files, documents, albums, media, contacts and other personal stuffs separately. This means authentication by the user via fingerprint scanner is needed to access the folders.

"With the Secure folder, your apps and data are inaccessible and safely separated from the rest of the content on your device. This feature also offers one-time authentication, so you do not have to re-login over and over again," read the statement on SamMobile's Secure Folder APK page.

(Source: SamMobile APK Secure Folder)