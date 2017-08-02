Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the top smartphone model in India in the Q2 2017 with a share of 7.2 percent, according to a research by Counterpoint's Market Monitor service. Now, this popular handset can be bought at just Rs 999 in India but with one condition.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM model (not available in India), Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage. Now, Flipkart is giving an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 for the 32GB storage model and Rs 12,000 for the 64GB variant, which means you can grab a new handset at Rs 999.

To get Rs 10,000 offer for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model of the Redmi Note 4, you have trade your iPhone 6S handset or iPhone 7 to avail Rs 12,000 off on the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant.

The offer is baffling as iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 owners are unlikely to barter their handsets for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, run Android Marshmallow operating system and houses a 4,100mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the device has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.