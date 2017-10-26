The dream run continues for Xiaomi in India. The Chinese smartphone company, which was the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country in the third quarter of 2017, now has claimed that it sold smartphones more than any other brand in Indian during its Diwali sales.

Making the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Xiaomi India's managing director and vice president Manu Kumar Jain said that the company sold over four million smartphones across online platforms and its offline partners during the Diwali sales period. The special sales started on September 20 -- when Flipkart's Big Billion Day and Amazon's Great India Sale kicked off -- and lasted till October 19.

"We are the only smartphone brand to have achieved this feat," Jain said, adding that Xiaomi was the leading brand on both Flipkart and Amazon during their respective sales period.

In addition, Jain also claimed that Xiaomi shipped more than a million products on mi.com during the same period.

During Flipkart's Big Billion Day and Amazon's Great India Sale, Xiaomi offered several attractive deals and discounts on a number of products. According to IDC, the company is currently India's second largest smartphone vendor, with its Redmi Note 4 being the bestselling handset in the country.

According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi witnessed a growth of 292 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2017 in India, which helped the company become the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country.

While South Korean major Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with a share of 22.8 percent during the three-month period, ended in September, Xiaomi followed closely with 22.3 percent market share.

On Tuesday, the company also announced the availability of three new products, including the Mi VR Play 2, the Mi Power Bank Pro with USB Type-C adapter and the Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones. All the three products are now available for purchase on mi.com.

Xiaomi, which recently launched the bezel-less Mi MIX 2, is also rumoured to introduce the successor to its Redmi Note 4 with an 18:9 aspect ratio full screen display. In addition to the Redmi Note 5, the company is also speculated to launch Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus with a full-screen form factor.