Fans are extremely upset as the release date of Padmavati got postponed, but it has certainly benefitted Nawazuddin and his upcoming film.

As the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been delayed for an indefinite period, the makers of Monsoon Shootout have reportedly decided to bring forward its release date by a week.

Release date of Nawazuddin's crime thriller Monsoon Shootout has been shifted from December 15 to December 8, according to Mumbai Mirror.

"The makers are certain if they get a longer period at the box office, it will help them benefit from it before another major release comes by," the report quoted a source as saying.

Padmavati, which was supposed to hit the screens on December 1, has now been postponed owing to the ongoing controversy and also for reportedly not providing adequate details to the censor board for certification.

December was supposed to have two big releases – Padmavati and then Tiger Zinda Hai on December 22. With December 1 and December 22 initially booked by the two big movies, makers of Monsoon Shootout had found December 15 to be the safest zone for their film.

However, as Padmavati is not likely to get released on December 1 anymore, Nawazuddin's team thought of cashing in on the free slot by pulling its release date forward by a week. Well, it indeed seems to be a smart move.

Directed by Amit Kumar, Monsoon Shootout was ready long back as it was premiered at Cannes 2013, and some other film festivals. But the film could not be released in Indian theatres all these years. However, the film is all set to present Nawazuddin in yet another dark character.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been under fire from Rajput groups for its alleged objectionable scenes. Many right-wing outfits and politicians have attacked the film alleging that the movie has scenes that would portray Rani Padmini in a bad light.