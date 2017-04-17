Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is hosting Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4 (MEK 4), has gifted a bicycle as compensation for the loss suffered by young actor Nani during his college days. Nani was a special celebrity guest recently on the game show, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4.

During the show, when he was sitting on the hot seat opposite host Chiranjeevi, the actor recalled his fond memories of his college days. He said he is a huge a fan of the megastar and has watched all his movies released in the past. He also revealed an unfortunate experience he had while watching one of his movies.

Nani narrated how he lost his bicycle when he went to watch Chiranjeevi's superhit film Master, which was released in 1997. On Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4, the Gentleman actor quipped that producer Allu Aravind, who bankrolled the movie, owed him a bicycle. The megastar, caught by surprise, promised to compensate him for the loss soon.

Watch Nani talking to Chiranjeevi on MEK 4:

Watch Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu Clip - RJ Nani's Cycle Missing? Online on hotstar.com Watch Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu video - RJ Nani's Cycle Missing? only on hotstar - the one-stop destination for your favourite Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu videos and clips

It was a regular chat that Chiranjeevi has with all his guests on the show. His conversation with Nani was usual and the latter did not take the host's promise seriously. But he was surprised to receive a new bicycle a couple of days after he shot the episode.

The elated actor took to his Twitter account on Friday to share his excitement over Chiranjeevi gifting him a bicycle. Nani posted a collage of photos featuring him with the bicycle and Chiru, and wrote: "And the boy got his cycle back :) As promised on the show, Chiranjeevi Garu sent me this super cool cycle! #MegastarForAReason."