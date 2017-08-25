Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his predicted return to Manchester United on Thursday August 24. Although the one-of-a-kind lanky striker is possibly not expected to take to the field anytime later this year, the former Sweden international will face some stiff competition once he does become completely match-fit.

Jose Mourinho's side are brimming with confidence and the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford are both performing to the best of their abilities. Anthony Martial, too, is a versatile forward and is already being referred to as the best Manchester United super-sub of the season.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has received Wayne Rooney's #10 Manchester United jersey, but it is unlikely the Swede will be content with anything but the centre-forward, i.e, the #9 role. A major competition is coming but this only spices things up and provides the much-needed depth to the squad as Jose Mourinho aspires for the Premier League and also possibly, the Champions League title.

I come to finish what I started @manchesterunited A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

The re-association with Mourinho indeed is intriguing enough for Ibrahimovic to consider any other options, as revealed by the footballer's agent Mino Raiola. Therefore, some kind of a compromise as regards to the monetary compensation was forthcoming.

With Lukaku being handed the guaranteed spot of the No.1 striker of Manchester United for this season and the coming ones as well, British publication the Sun has reported that Ibrahimovic has taken a major pay cut...close to 50%, to return to the Red Devils.

The striker anyway has been using the club's training grounds to recuperate from the horrific knee injuries he suffered last season during a Europa League encounter against Belgian side Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic reportedly earned £367,000 a week at Old Trafford last season, but his latest contract of one year sees him earn £180k-a-week.

Nevertheless, there are several goal bonus amounts attached to the deal.

It has been learnt that Ibrahimovic's basic pay packet last season after making the switch from PSG to Manchester United as a free agent, was £19.11million. After a brilliant season, he reportedly earned a total of £21.97m.

How Zlatan Ibrahimovic fared at the 2016-17 season for Manchester United

Total appearances : 46 (all competitions)

: 46 (all competitions) Goals : 28

: 28 Assists: 10

Top quotes from Ibra after returning to Man Utd

"I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

"This was part of my plan, to stay with United. I've had a little break for a small injury and as soon as I'm ready I'll be back wearing the red shirt and will continue what I was doing from last season. I'm motivated, I'm pumped and I look forward to the moment when I walk out at Old Trafford and see the people standing up, and when I score my goal that will be the moment I will enjoy most."

"I feel good. I have trained every day since I had my knee operated on, there is no vacation," he revealed. "It's a new challenge for me obviously but I am strong mentally and when I focus on an objective nothing can stop me. It doesn't matter what's in my way I will break everything to reach my goal. When I come back to play football on the field I will be better than before. I am not coming back because I am the one I am, I am coming back to be a better version of the old one. Imagine how that will be!"

"I think the shirt fits me very well and I've made the shirt shine very well. I think this shirt was made for me. It could have been worn a long time before but there is always a moment when it's supposed to happen."

"It's a new challenge for me obviously but I am strong mentally and when I focus on an objective nothing can stop me. It doesn't matter what's in my way I will break everything to reach my goal. When I come back to play football on the field I will be better than before. I am not coming back because I am the one I am, I am coming back to be a better version of the old one. Imagine how that will be!"

Behind the scenes with @IAmZlatanIbrahimovic as he prepares to continue his #MUFC journey... View footage of his return in our Story. A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

"It's amazing, the passion for it... wherever you go you see a fan, and the thing is with United we have fans everywhere. So when I walk into the city I always see a red shirt. Hearing them talk about their club, talking about yourself, the players... you see that they have a big passion for football and that gives you extra motivation and extra happiness. When I see City fans, or when they see me, they turn into United fans, so that is a great thing that has happened to the city!"