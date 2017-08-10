Salman Khan has yet again proved that he is a man of his word by reportedly agreeing to pay a huge amount of money to the distributors and exhibitors of Tubelight.

It has been reported that Salman and his team have decided to compensate them by paying as much as 50 percent of the total losses incurred due to movie's poor performance at the box office.

"50 percent is a mighty good number. Salman and family have justifiably added more goodwill for themselves," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. This 50 percent of the losses reportedly amount to Rs 32.5 crore.

The report further added that the distributors and exhibitors will be paid the sum by August 10 or it might take another day. The distributors had bought the rights of Tubelight at a whopping amount of Rs 130 crore. Considering Salman's streak of hits previously, the expectations for Tubelight were sky high but it bombed at the box office.

Earlier, Salman's father Salim Khan had assured the distributors and exhibitors that they would be compensated for the losses. This act of compensating half of the losses will certainly add more value to Salman's reputation among the filmmakers.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight also featured Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Set in the backdrop of Indo-China war, the film portrayed Salman as a specially-abled man.

Currently, Salman is busy shooting for his next big project Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Sultan fame Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. It will reunite the iconic pair - Salman and Katrina Kaif on the big screen.