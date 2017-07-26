Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos, which opened in theatres on July 14, didn't do well at the box office causing huge losses for the producers.

Made at a budget of Rs 115-120 crore, Jagga Jasoos is likely to earn around Rs 90 crore worldwide, which means the producers may lose around a whopping 30 crore. To reduce the losses, Ranbir and his co-producers are now looking to cut a deal with Netflix or Amazon.

An insider told DNA: "The film will make around Rs 90 crore worldwide at the most, which also means that the producers will lose a lot of money. This is the gross figure and the net figure will be much less. The film's budget stands at a whopping Rs 115-120 crore including promotional activities. The producers are likely to lose around Rs 40 crores in the process."

Released in only 1,800 screens in India, Jagga Jasoos witnessed a low occupancy ranging between 20 to 30 percent on its first day. While it collected Rs 8.57 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, the movie's business continued to go down.

The musical drama narrates the story of a detective, played by Ranbir, who is in search of his missing father. The film faced several delays, mainly because of the lead pair's separation which affected the shoot and also due to the constant re-shooting of certain portions.