With the stage for the launch of the OnePlus 5T is now almost set, rumours and speculation are rife for the upcoming flagship device from the Chinese smartphone maker. And for all those who are wondering about the price of the new phone, OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau has some interesting information to share.

On Sunday, a OnePlus fan asked Lau on Weibo if 4,000 yuan (about $603) would be enough to buy the upcoming OnePlus 5T. Lau replied to the fan saying "Enough," heavily suggesting that the new phone will mostly likely be priced at around $600.

Although this Weibo comment doesn't necessarily guarantee the exact price of the OnePlus 5T, the speculated price of $600, or rather $599, does look like a plausible price tag.

Although aggressive pricing has been an important part of OnePlus' marketing strategy, the company has been increasing prices ever since, with nearly all of its handsets receiving a $70-$100 price hike over its predecessor.

Considering that the existing OnePlus started off at $479 for the 6GB/64GB model and charged $539 for the 8GB/128GB variant, here's what Phone Arena has predicted for the OnePlus 5T's price:

64GB /6GB RAM model - $540/€550/3,500 yuan

128GB/8GB RAM model - $600/€65/4,000 yaun

On Sunday, OnePlus also indicated in a tweet that it would hold the launch event of the OnePlus 5T in the New York City in the coming weeks.

OnePlus 5T is expected to sport an Optic AMOLED display with Full HD (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. The screen is likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and have 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone will also retain the standard 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other expected specs include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options, 20MP + 20MP dual rear camera system, 16MP front-camera and a 3,450mAh battery.