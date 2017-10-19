Ranbir Kapoor is not going through a great phase as far as box office collection of his movies is concerned. However, that apparently has not affected his pay cheque as he is reportedly the highest paid Bollywood actors among the young lot.

One report in Bollywoodlife revealed the salary details of various young Bollywood actors of the young crop received per movie. Ranbir topped the list, followed by none other than Varun Dhawan.

According to the report, Ranbir charges a whooping Rs 15-18 crore per film. After flops like Tamasha and Bombay Velvet, the actor had come up strong with the blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

But Ranbir's career graph witnessed a fall again with his last release Jagga Jasoos bombing at the box office.

Second in the list is Varun, who earns Rs 12-15 crore for each film. Having a record of zero flop movies till date, Varun's latest hit is Judwaa 2.

With such a track record, no doubt the versatile actor is making hefty money.

Then comes Shahid Kapoor. The actor, who has been in the industry for over a decade now, is paid Rs 10-12 crore per movie. Shahid has been having a mixed trend at the box office, as after the debacle of Shaandaar, the actor bounced back with Udta Punjab. But he again faced a failure in the form of Rangoon. However, Shahid is expected to have his biggest hit with the release of Padmavati.

It is surprising to see one of the most popular and successful new generation stars, Ranveer Singh being so low in the list. Having many hit movies including Bajirao Mastani to his credit, Ranveer reportedly gets a remuneration of Rs 8-12 crore a movie. He is likely to attach another feather to his hat with his role in Padmavati.

Sushant Singh Rajput claimed the fifth position with a fee of Rs 5-7 crore per film. The actor rose to great fame after the success of biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, soon witnessed a downfall with Raabta becoming a disaster.

Arjun Kapoor is on the same league as Sushant as the former also claims around Rs 5-7 crore for each film. Arjun's last two films Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan had an average run at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are in the same level as far as their pay cheque is concerned. All three of them reportedly get a remuneration of Rs 3-5 crore per film.