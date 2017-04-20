Kareena Kapoor Khan will be back with a bang on the silver screen. The Bollywood diva, who was on a maternity break, will soon appear on the big screen with Veere Di Wedding and another big project for which she will be paid a whopping amount.

Kareena has been approached for a big author-backed role in a co-production. She will reportedly get to play her age in the movie, which is the reason why Kareena is more excited for the project, Mumbai Mirror reported. The talks are just in the initial stages and we will have to wait for some time to get an official announcement, but rumours suggest that she will be paid a whopping Rs 6 crore for the movie.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes first Bollywood artiste to feature on cover of UK bridal magazine

The film's remuneration proves that maternity break has not affected Kareena's career at all. In fact, she remains one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood and is all set to return to silver screen with a bang.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Kareena is collaborating with her best pal Karan Johar for a romantic comedy, but the reports turned out to be mere speculations. Kareena will soon start working on her film Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor. On the other hand, Karan is currently busy with Baahubali 2's release and will also be working with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

"Kareena wants to spend as much time as possible with son Taimur. She currently only has Veere Di Wedding in hand, for which her prep has already started. Though she has been meeting KJo often, but it is only the baby talk which is happening. They are not discussing work," a source told Pinkvilla.