After Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor is again set to appear in a romantic comedy-drama, Mubarakan, in a double role. He will be seen sharing screen space with Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty but the highlight of the movie is Anil Kapoor.

Anil plays Arjun's reel life uncle in the movie. A few days ago, the trailer of the movie released and it received mixed reviews from the audience. In the short video, it is revealed that Arjun plays two roles -- Karan and Charan. They are identical twins who end up becoming cousins due to a twist of fate.

The two are brought up in two different places and they are as different as brothers can be. They fall in love with two girls respectively and the twist in the tale is when their families start searching for a bride for them. How their genius uncle Kartar (Anil Kapoor) gets them out of this mess forms the crux of the tale.

Interestingly, Arjun is working for the first time with Anil, Ileana and Athiya. Releasing on July 28, the film is Athiya's second flick after Hero.

Recently, Athiya and Arjun starred in a prestigious magazine cover. They looked sizzling and complemented each other in their red and black combination of ensemble in the cover of Vogue.

Meanwhile, fans are having a treat with the movie song, Hawa Hawa. The Punjabi track has received good response from the audience.

Watch it here: