As Pakistan beat India in the recently concluded Champions Trophy final in London, some television sets were broken in India, while the situation was quite different in Kashmir.

Some Kashmiris came out of their homes and celebrated Pakistan's victory by bursting crackers and dancing on the streets.

The news made it to the front pages of many Kashmiri newspapers as the Valley residents read while sipping their early morning tea.

Two mainstream newspapers, Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Reader had a similar headline. The former read' Champions Trophy: Kashmir erupts in joy as Pakistan beat India'

Kashmir Reader's headline read, 'Kashmir erupts in joy'. Pakistan has won their first ever Champions Trophy title, thrashing India by 180 runs.

The Rising Kashmir had a headline on the front page, 'Crackers go off as Pak pulls off stunning win over India'. The same newspaper had a photo on the first page, with citizens celebrating the win by bursting firecrackers on Sunday night.

The caption of the photo read, 'Pakistan supporters burst crackers in downtown Srinagar to celebrate Pakistan cricket team's victory over India in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday....'