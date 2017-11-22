Although it has been months since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, this year's one of the highest grossing movies, yet James Gunn finds ways to keep fans excited about the Marvel franchise. During fan interactions on Facebook and Twitter, he reveals some exciting information that serves as a good tease for the movie.

Doing what he does best, the Guardians director once again took to Twitter to reveal a few interesting tidbits from the MCU movie. While he answered numerous fan queries about the movie, Gunn dropped Avengers: Infinity War tease in one of his tweets.

Also Read: Avengers: Infinity War trailer description LEAKED online?

Discussing the upcoming movie, Gunn revealed that he handed over the final script of Guardians 2 to Russo Brothers so that they could intertwine the two movies accordingly in Infinity War.

He revealed that Marvel did not ask him to make any changes to adapt the Avengers: Infinity War events into his film. Instead, he was asked to share his ideas with Anthony and Joe Russo allowing them to incorporate his plans accordingly.

"The studio suggested no changes to make it more amenable to Avengers 3 or 4. I did, however, give Markus & McFeely and the Russo Brothers the script in October 2015 so they knew where the Guardians ended up while they were writing," he tweeted.

7 The studio suggested no changes to make it more amendable to Avengers 3 or 4. I did, however, give Markus & McFeely and the Russo Brothers the script in October 2015 so they knew where the Guardians ended up while they were writing. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

This freedom of creativity revelation comes at a time when DC and Warner Bros tighten ropes around Justice League and compromising with Zack Snyder's script.

Gunn also shared a few more details from the making process of the movie. He revealed that he wrote about nine scripts that he handed over to the studio.

"On Vol. 2 I did 9 legit drafts (and about 4 treatment drafts) I'd turn into the studio. But I would constantly go through my own drafts again & again trying to make things better," he tweeted. "I took a lot of notes on what would happen in Vol. 2 before ever starting Vol. 1. I actually started writing the treatment/story on the day the first film came out (Aug 1, 2014) and the script was pretty much finished in October of 2015 a couple months before shooting," he further explained.

Sharing more information on the Avengers movie, he tweeted, "I awoke with a vision of the Stakar Ravagers scene in my head and couldn't stop thinking about it for days. We almost didn't include the Adam Warlock scene because he was definitely not in Avengers 3 or 4 and we had no plans for him in general."

"And despite so many people thinking Adam will show up in Vol 3 that is something that we have never confirmed. Who knows how long it will take him to bake in that cocoon. That said, I love Adam. But the time must be right," he added.

12 And despite so many people thinking Adam will show up in Vol 3 that is something that we have never confirmed. Who knows how long it will take him to bake in that cocoon. That said, I love Adam. But the time must be right. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

The complete script of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is now available online. If you haven't watched the movie, don't worry, Netflix will be streaming the movie on their platform starting this December.