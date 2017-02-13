Actor Soubin Shahir's debut directorial venture Parava has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The movie has even been tagged as one of the much-awaited projects in Malayalam as it also has young star Dulquer Salmaan in an extended cameo role.

Though the makers haven't revealed much about his role in Parava, the photos of the actor from the sets of the movie have been leaked online. In the pictures that have gone viral on social media, Dulquer is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in beard without a moustache. The interesting look of DQ in Parava as a resident of Kochi has already impressed the audience. The Jomonte Suviseshangal actor, who recently joined the team of Parava, has shooting for almost 20 days.

The upcoming Malayalam movie is helmed by Soubin, who was earlier associated with filmmakers Siddique, Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed. The movie also stars Kismath-fame Shane Nigam, son of mimicry artiste Aby along with many other new-comers, including comedian Harisree Ashokan's son Arjun and Zinil Zainudeen in main roles. Parava, set in the backdrop of Fort Kochi, is being bankrolled by Anwar and Shyju Unni.

Parava also marks the association of Dulquer and Soubin after blockbusters Charlie and Kali. Though there weren't any combination scenes, they had acted in Kammatipadam, and the duo will share the screen space again in Comrade in America (CIA). It will be second movie in which Dulquer plays a cameo role after Sunny Wayne-starrer Ann Maria Kalippilaanu, which opened to fabulous response from the audience.

