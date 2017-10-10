As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati's trailer dropped on Monday, October 9, there was a storm of praise and appreciation for Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer from the fans, critics and B-Town.

The trailer was all the rage on the internet and moviegoers just can't wait to see the beautiful trio of Deepika- Shahid-Ranveer in the movie.

So, later in the day Deepika Padukone took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude.

She wrote in a series of tweets: "And as this day comes to an end, I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today! (2/2)I sometimes wonder,'what have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation'..and while I seek,all I can say is a big big Thank You! [sic]"

And Ranveer Singh penned down an emotional letter on Twitter.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has changed the game and has Deepika Padukone playing the main protagonist.

Padmavati is the third collaboration of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actress is all set to recreate some royal charm onscreen.

Padmavati is a film about Rani Padmini, famous as one of the most beautiful women in history. She was also the reason for conflict between Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji, which is essentially what the film is about.

The movie has been at the centre of a lot of controversies since the time it started filming. Its sets were attacked in Jaipur and Kolhapur by Karni Sena activists. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was beaten up too.

A lot of Bollywood celebs condemned the attack and the incident became a major issue at that time.

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar took to social media to express their anger.

Bhansali subsequently issued an official statement condemning the attack and said it was uncalled for.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said recently at an event that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati would not face any trouble on its release.