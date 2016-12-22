Aamir Khan's Dangal features child actress Zaira Wasim as the younger version of one of the lead characters and she will again be seen as the lead actress in Secret Superstar. This is the first time that Aamir has cast an actor in two back-to-back films.

Zaira Wasim, who just appeared for her class 10 board examinations, is very excited to see herself on the big screen. "This is the first time that Aamir has cast an actor in two back-to-back films," a source said.

As many as 5,000 girls auditioned for the role in Secret Superstar. However, apart from her acting prowess, Zaira's ability to sing worked in her favour and she was finalised for the role.

"He (Mukesh Chhabra) was aware that Zaira is a strong actor. So, when Aamir was looking for a girl to play the part, Mukesh suggested that Aamir get her to audition," the source said.

Aamir Khan, who is known for his specifics, was impressed with Zaira's performance at the auditions, and had a clear mind that she will be the perfect fit for the part.

With Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan will be launching Advait as well, who has worked as an intern with him for nine years. Advait also worked as an assistant to Kiran Rao on her directorial venture Dhobi Ghat in 2011.