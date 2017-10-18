Bigg Boss Telugu winner actor Siva Balaji has revealed his unique way of expressing love for his wife, Madhumitha.

The audience who regularly followed the Jr NTR hosted show, are well aware that Siva Balaji is a bit harsh person but good at heart. He is shy by nature and finds it difficult to express his feelings for others. In fact, he did not know how to react when his wife visited him at the Bigg Boss house.

He celebrated his 37th birthday on 14 October and was seen dancing with his wife on the special day. Later, he took to Facebook to share the video. He revealed that dancing with his wife was his way of expressing love for the partner.

Besides posting the video, Siva Balaji commented: "Dancing with my real life partner Madhumitha is the rarest thing i do ❤️ Expressing love towards her out loud, doesn't come naturally to me but she understands it through my eyes, reads my mind and heart. #blessed ❤️"

This is the first time in his career, Siva Balaji celebrated his birthday with the film fraternity. Navdeep, Naresh, Meka Srikanth, Rao Ramesh, director Sukumar, Rajeev Kanakala and many others attended the birthday bash and congratulated him for winning Bigg Boss. Hari Teja, Archana and few other contestants from Bigg Boss Telugu were also spotted on this occasion.

Siva Balaji shared some photos of his birthday party on Facebook and wrote: "My first ever #Birthday party with my industry colleagues and friends since i came to film Industry Thanks to each and every one who came to wish me and bless me ❤️ At Filmy JunctionMy look designed and styled by Khurana's"