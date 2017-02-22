Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the shooting of Judwaa 2, which will see him reprising Salman Khan's double role. The actor is working hard to fit into the role.

According to reports, Varun, who is busy promoting his next film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, will be taking professional training in Parkour, a discipline mostly followed in military training that involves running, climbing, jumping, rolling, swinging and many other tough movements.

"I will have a special martial arts teacher for Parkour since there is a lot of action in Judwaa 2. I will also undergo weight-training from Prashant Sawant, who will travel with me to London for the first schedule since I need to maintain my look throughout," Varun told Mumbai Mirror.

Varun plays a double role as Prem and Raja in the action-comedy movie, which is the sequel to 1997 release hit film Judwaa, directed by his father David Dhawan.

Talking about the characters that he will portray, the actor said: "Dad and Sajid sir (producer, Sajid Nadiadwala) kept me in mind while fleshing out the characters. I am from Mumbai and I went to Nottingham Trent University in England so I know what it's like to be a student in the UK."

Recently, the makers unveiled a poster of the film, wherein Varun, as Prem, looks dapper in a suit and glasses, while as Raja, he looks rowdy with long hair and six-pack abs.

Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez replace Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading ladies in the sequel. Interestingly, Judwaa 2 will see Salman and Karisma in special roles. Interestingly, the senior Dhawan had said that the sequel would include two popular numbers from the first instalment, Tan Tana Tan and Uchi Hai Building.