AB de Villiers not only destroyed Bangladesh's bowling attack but also snatched away India's top ODI rank yesterday (October 18) in Paarl.

South Africa have returned to the top of the ODI rankings table after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bangladesh in the three-match series at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

The Proteas hammered the Asian team by 104 runs. The victory was set up by De Villiers' ODI career best of 176 (104 balls, 15x4, 7x6). South Africa posted 353/6 in 50 overs and bowled out the opposition for 249.

India were basking in the glory of being the top side in both Tests and ODIs but now they have to reclaim the 50-over numero uno position during the home series against New Zealand starting Sunday (October 22).

Kohli-captianed India had previously knocked off South Africa from the top. Now the Proteas have returned the favour, thanks to one man - De Villiers, who made a memorable return to cricket after a long injury lay-off.

Both South Africa and India have 120 rating points but the former is ahead when decimal points are taken into account.

Recently, India had defeated Australia 4-1 in the ODIs while they shared the T20I trophy with 1-1 score after the final game was washed out in Hyderabad.

If India defeat New Zealand 3-0 in the upcoming ODI series, they will be back on top with 122 rating points. However, if they lose the series 1-2 they will be down to 118 points and South Africa will remain number one.