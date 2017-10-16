Jacqueline Fernandez is definitely on cloud nine as her last film Judwaa 2 has entered the Rs 200 crore club! And now, the good news is that she will play the protagonist in Ribhu Dasgupta's Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins's 2015 novel, psychological thriller The Girl On The Train.

Ribhu spoke to Mumbai Mirror and confirmed, "I have just finished the script. Jackie has come on board as the protagonist. While the novel had an ensemble cast, our film will revolve around her character."

"I have been looking forward to working with her and this seemed like a perfect project to collaborate. You get together to make a film when people think alike in many ways and when I had met her I discovered we were on the same page," he added.

Ribhu's last directorial film was the 2016 thriller Te3n, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The book was adapted into a Hollywood film featuring Emily Blunt.

The Girl on the Train revolves around a commuter, Rachel Watson, who catches glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple, Scott and Megan, from the window of her train. One day, she witnesses something shocking unfold in the backyard of the strangers' home and goes to the authorities after learning that Megan has gone missing and is feared dead.

Unable to trust her own memory, the troubled woman begins her own investigation. Cops suspect that Rachel may have already crossed a dangerous line.

Jacqueline is currently shooting for Race 3 starring Salman Khan and Daisy Shah, directed by Remo D'souza.