Huawei has already surpassed Apple in becoming the world's second-largest smartphone company, and now, its online sub-brand Honor is making its presence felt in a big way.

Honor is hosting a smartphone launch event in India early next month, where it will reveal the next premium smartphone. The company has been running contests on its social media accounts to keep fans engaged until the official launch on October 5.

Honor India started "See Yourself With Two Eyes" contest last week, where fans had to share interesting selfies. Now. the #ExploreWithHONOR has a new contest called #ExplorersQuiz, where fans guess what's in an image that has been shared in 12 grids. First ones to get the right answer stand a chance to win the unreleased Honor smartphone.

But the bigger question is what is the new smartphone and how does it matter?

According to IANS, industry sources revealed that Honor India's upcoming smartphone is going to have four cameras and a bezel-less screen, which is quite popular these days. Instead of offering dual cameras either on the front or at the back, Honor is upping the ante so users get the most out of a portrait and a selfie.

Although unconfirmed, the upcoming smartphone is going to be an identical one to what Honor launched in China recently. Honor Maimang 6 broke cover last week and offers an 18:9 aspect ratio display with dual cameras on both sides. The rear cameras feature 16MP+2MP sensors and the front panel has 13MP+2MP sensors.

Other features of the Maimang 6 include a 5.9-inch display with 2160x1080 pixels, Kirin 659 chipset, 4GB Ram, 64GB storage, 3340mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat. There's no confirmation on whether Honor will launch the Maimang 6 in India, but the invite we received shows a bezel-less design with 18:9 aspect ratio.

There's more...

Besides a new product launch in India, Honor is hosting another smartphone launch event in its home country in China on October 11. The company shared a teaser on Weibo social networking site, with "7X" written in the middle along with the announcement date.

The Honor 6X-successor is expected to bring some interesting upgrades, and be priced competitively.

Stay tuned for updates.