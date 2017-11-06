It's a new world and companies aren't as patient as before. Soon after a trend picks up, companies jump right at the first opportunity they get. As rumours about new OnePlus smartphone is keeping smartphone enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, the world's second largest smartphone brand is making its presence felt.

Huawei's Honor brand is going to launch a new smartphone next month as the company is hosting an event in London on December 5, 2017. The "save the date" invites were sent out by the company to confirm the launch date, according to GizChina.

The invite also teases that the smartphone will have a full screen display. Since the Honor V9 is a mid-range smartphone, the upcoming V10 is expected to join the fleet as a lighter version of the newly-launched Mate 10.

The report further reveals that the Honor V10 will arrive in three models, codenamed as BKL-AL00, BKL-TL00, and BKL-AL20, which appear to be for different carriers. The leaked document with the codenames in it confirms 22.5W fast charging technology for Honor V10. If the rumour is to be believed, the smartphone will be priced around $450.

Not long ago, a leaked render of the Honor V10 suggested an identical look to the OnePlus 5T, which is going to be launched this month. There's so much we've learnt about the Honor V10-rival OnePlus 5T in the last few weeks, it's natural that the new smartphone is going to be a true flagship killer.

Like the Honor V10, the OnePlus 5T will have a full screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus 5T is said to have an Optic AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will have dual camera setup at the back, featuring two 20MP sensors, and a 16MP front-facing snapper.

The new OnePlus smartphone will have the premium Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM options for the 64GB/128GB storage models and a reliable 3,450mAh battery with Dash Charge support. This setup will likely be an irrefutable combination for an upgrade. But it remains to be seen how Honor's new V10 is going to disrupt OnePlus 5T's perfect execution. Stay tuned.